How to Watch + Preview: Cardinals Host Commanders
Who: Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
What: NFL Regular Season, Week 4
When: Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1:05 PM MST
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Spread: Cardinals -3.5
The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Washington Commanders in Week 4. This matchup has Game of the Week potential thanks to prominent names on both offenses, which should lead to some high-scoring fun in the desert.
HOW TO WATCH
On cable TV, the game will be shown on FOX with Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline) providing insight in the booth/on the field.
HOW TO STREAM
NFL+ shows local and primetime games on mobile devices.
HOW TO LISTEN
Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM will carry coverage of the game with Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline) on the call.
GAME PREVIEW
Please enjoy these questions shared with Commanders on SI's Jeremy Brener ahead of the game:
Q: The Commanders are 2-1, what's the overall feeling around the team after three weeks of play?
A: The Commanders feel like a brand new team with Jayden Daniels under center than the year before. Over half of the team is in their first season in Washington, which is a testament to the quick turnaround general manager Adam Peters has made.
There are still some flaws, especially on the defensive side, but they have taken several steps in the right direction.
Q: A lot of the success/talk is centered around Jayden Daniels - how has he lived up to the hype thus far?
A: As far as I’m concerned, Daniels has exceeded the expectations. He had just two incompletions against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 while also throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for one.
He doesn’t play like a rookie, but he has fun like one, and that is why the Commanders have seen early success with him under center.
Q: I have to ask: How's Kliff Kingsbury performing thus far at OC?
A: The team had seven scoring drives against the New York Giants and the team didn’t have to punt against the Bengals, so I’d say Kingsbury has done a good job for himself.
The team surrounded him with a lot of weapons on offense to work with, and he is making the most of it.
Daniels has been a good fit for what he wants to execute, and it has resulted in a solid match so far.
Q: Give me some underrated names Cardinals fans need to watch for.
A: Noah Brown is someone worth watching. He came to the team after training camp, but he is a very capable veteran that is getting more comfortable every week in the offense. He’s due for a breakout game soon, and it may come as early as this weekend.
As for the defense, rookie defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste recorded his first career sack last week and he may be ready for No. 2 very soon.
Q: Prediction for the game?
The Commanders have been hot on offense, but the Cardinals have the personnel that could really make them struggle on defense.
Add in the short week and road environment, I think it will be difficult for the Commanders to pull off a third straight win.
Cardinals 31, Commanders 27
