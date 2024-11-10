Jets Suffer Blow vs Cardinals
GLENDALE -- New York Jets OL Tyron Smith is doubtful to return to Week 10's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a neck injury in the third quarter.
The Jets are currently down 24-6 in the beginning stages of the second half.
Smith - a big name that signed with the Jets in hopes of winning a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple - hasn't played quite up to standards this season.
According to Jets reporter Connor Hughers: "Smith has allowed 7 sacks this season. That ties him with Broderick Jones for most allowed in the NFL.
"He is one away from his career high. He allowed eight his rookie year. You wonder if it might be time to get Olu Fashanu some time there."
Smith has started every game for the Jets on the year.
The Jets have struggled this season as a whole, starting 3-6 and firing former head coach in Robert Saleh in the process. New York traded for Davante Adams as of late and had won last week's Thursday Night Football battle against the Houston Texans, though New York still clearly has a long way to go.
Smith will turn 34 years old in December and is a five-time All-Pro tackle with eight Pro Bowl nods to his resume as well. He was named to the NFL's 2010's All-Decade Team thanks to a dominant run with the Dallas Cowboys.