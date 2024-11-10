All Cardinals

Jets Suffer Blow vs Cardinals

The New York Jets won't have their premier tackle.

Donnie Druin

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) jogs onto the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) jogs onto the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

GLENDALE -- New York Jets OL Tyron Smith is doubtful to return to Week 10's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a neck injury in the third quarter.

The Jets are currently down 24-6 in the beginning stages of the second half.

Smith - a big name that signed with the Jets in hopes of winning a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple - hasn't played quite up to standards this season.

According to Jets reporter Connor Hughers: "Smith has allowed 7 sacks this season. That ties him with Broderick Jones for most allowed in the NFL.

"He is one away from his career high. He allowed eight his rookie year. You wonder if it might be time to get Olu Fashanu some time there."

Smith has started every game for the Jets on the year.

The Jets have struggled this season as a whole, starting 3-6 and firing former head coach in Robert Saleh in the process. New York traded for Davante Adams as of late and had won last week's Thursday Night Football battle against the Houston Texans, though New York still clearly has a long way to go.

Smith will turn 34 years old in December and is a five-time All-Pro tackle with eight Pro Bowl nods to his resume as well. He was named to the NFL's 2010's All-Decade Team thanks to a dominant run with the Dallas Cowboys.

More Arizona Cardinals News

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News