Arizona Cardinals RB ready to take next step in year 2
The Arizona Cardinals were on the precipice of having a top-10 offense a season ago, with the strength being their run game led by James Conner.
Conner put up his second straight year of 1,000 yards. The Cardinals likely will want to cut down the workload of their veteran, workhorse back this season, and that will need to come in the form of an improved season from second-year back Trey Benson.
After being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State, Benson didn't quite reach expectations in his rookie season, only amounting to 63 rushes for 291 yards and a single touchdown across 13 games for the Cardinals.
Now entering his second season in the league, Benson believes that he can start to see more of a split in carries to take away some of the burden that is held by Conner.
READ MORE: Arizona Cardinals Defense Entering Make-or-Break Year
"I feel like I'll get more opportunities and help James out more," Benson said during mandatory minicamp. "I feel like we can have two RB1s on this team, and that's my mindset this year is two RB1s."
Having a two-headed monster in the backfield has become the wave of many successful NFL teams as of late, and if the Cardinals can tap into Benson's ability to rip off explosive plays, it would be a great fit next to Conner's running style.
Benson has added some weight to his frame this offseason to help carry the load of an NFL season, and believes the game slowing down for him will be a major factor in seeing improvement in his second season.
"It was my rookie year and the defenses, the whole NFL, is just way quicker than college," Benson said. "I think that's what it was, and my mind was just racing. I only played two years of college, so that was basically my third year of playing for real. I just needed to be more decisive. I was thinking too much at the beginning of the season trying to hit the home run every time. It helped with James being in my ear telling me, 'Just take what I can get,' take what they give me and just be a better runner."
READ MORE: Arizona Cardinals Poised to Exceed 2025 Win Total
There is always bound to be a learning curve when going from one level of football to another, and the leap from college to the NFL likely has the biggest gap in that facet. Benson being able to learn from a vet like Conner can only help, and it seems as if he is taking in all that he can from him.
"He's one of the best runners I've ever seen, and I feel like the people in the media don't give him credit," Benson said about Conner. "He's one of the top running backs in the league -- he's top five to me -- and I'm always telling him that. He proves it each and every day."
Conner is not the most thought of backs in the league, but has proven that he is one of its best despite not getting the recognition he likely deserves. Benson's positive words regarding Conner were met by Conner as well, as the starter believes Benson can become the player that we saw during his time with the Seminoles.
"He's worked unbelievably this offseason," Conner said. "Showed up every single day, working out together and yeah, he wants it. He wants it bad. That's because he knows the type of player he can be. We all know that."
The Cardinals' offense is close to being one of the top in the league, and if Benson can help contribute more than he did a season ago, there's no doubt that they can forge a lethal offensive attack with Kyler Murray playing at a high level from the quarterback position.
Giving Conner a bit more rest will go a long way in achieving what they want in 2025, but it will be up to Benson to take that next step for them to be able to get there.
READ MORE: Will Arizona Cardinals' First-Rounder be a Bust?
Stick with Arizona Cardinals on SI for more coverage of the Arizona Cardinals throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Arizona Cardinals News
• Arizona Cardinals Top Pick: I Can Make Instant Impact
• Arizona Cardinals Seventh-Round Pick is Sleeper
• Former First-Round Pick Takes Dig at Arizona Cardinals
• Calais Campbell - Again - Emerging as Leader for Arizona Cardinals