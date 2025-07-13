WATCH: Arizona Cardinals Get Work in at USC Ahead of Training Camp
Arizona Cardinals training camp is set to begin in less than two weeks. The Cardinals will be aiming to produce their first playoff season since 2021, and they will need to come together as a team throughout training camp to begin the season hot to prove they are worth paying attention to.
Arizona did plenty this offseason to work itself into a better position to compete for the NFC West amongst the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and the Seattle Seahawks. They are in a great position to come out strong in 2025, and have even been a popular pick amongst pundits and fans to make the playoffs.
The defense was the most overhauled side of the ball this offseason, as the team believes their offense is in a great spot under veteran quarterback Kyler Murray.
Murray, who is now coming up on two years removed from his ACL tear, will be looking to command the offense to new heights with his unique dual-threat abilities from the QB position.
As Murray gears up for another season, he, along with a slew of his teammates, made their way out to the USC campus to get some work in to keep their momentum heading into camp.
READ MORE: 2 Reasons Why Arizona Cardinals Fans Should Be Optimistic
Back to Work
Joining Murray at USC were wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight ends Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins.
Bringing together teammates to work out in the offseason has become a norm around the NFL as teams look to build as much chemistry as possible to put the best product on the field during the season.
It's nothing new for Murray and the Cards, and the hope is that this will pay dividends for them once the season begins.
The Cardinals didn't do much this offseason on the offensive side of the ball, and they feel comfortable with the pieces around Murray for him to be able to flourish.
Murray's numbers have been fine every year he has been in the league, but this could be the season we finally see him explode as one of the best in the game. McBride has already shown that he is an elite tight end, and after a promising rookie campaign, Harrison Jr. will be looking to take that next step into the NFL's elite at the wide receiver position.
The stars are aligning for the Cardinals, but it will be in the hands of guys like this to make sure they reach their goals here in 2025.
READ MORE: Arizona Cardinals React to Franchise Legend's Death
Stick with Arizona Cardinals on SI for more coverage of the Arizona Cardinals throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Arizona Cardinals News
• Arizona Cardinals Weapons Trending Up in Rankings
• Arizona Cardinals Biggest Remaining Need Revealed
• Arizona Cardinals OL Given Surprise Ranking
• Stock Watch: Which Arizona Cardinals Are We Buying, Selling in 2025?