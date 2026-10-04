Marvin Harrison Jr. Silences Critics With Early Week 4 TD in Cardinals-Giants

ARIZONA — Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the board.

In the Arizona Cardinals' Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants, Harrison reeled in a beautiful 12-yard touchdown reception to push the Cardinals up 7-0 early.

Marvin Harrison Jr. with his first TD of the season 🙌



AZvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/9htAK2e3zz — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Entering this week, Harrison had just four receptions for 73 yards. The Cardinals have largely seen Harrison as an occasional contributor to begin 2026 as opposed to a staple in the likes of either Trey McBride or Michael Wilson.

In his third season, Harrison's faced plenty of scrutiny for his lack of production, which has only swirled trade rumors. As late as this morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter mentioned Harrison as one of five trade targets to watch ahead of Week 4.

“The Cardinals are not all that enthralled with trading him, but other teams are doing their due diligence into Harrison. It would not be a surprise were traded by Nov. 10,” Schefter said.

Trade rumors around Harrison aren't new. However, quarterback Jacoby Brissett says the two have had good conversations.

"As a teammate, regardless of my position, I try to understand his situation and lend a (listening) ear and don't kid the situation — just be honest with him. We've had good conversations and it's easy to say, 'Oh, it's a long season' to other people, but to Marv it doesn't feel like it's a long season," he said earlier this year.

"It feels like it's day to day and week to week, but I think him showing up to work — I saw him today and he's on the jugs and I'm like, 'Oh, so you still are with your process. The foundation that you're laying for yourself is not changing based on the external gratification or whatever the noise is from the outside.' That's what you want to see. As a teammate and as a quarterback, you still have to be there for him because what if this week goes the same way? Am I just going to not be there?

"It's a new week and that's the benefit of it being so early in the season that you have multiple weeks to hopefully be out there and just be able to do better."

The Cardinals currently lead 7-0 in the first quarter.