Another NFL Insider Makes Major Carson Beck Prediction for Cardinals in 2026

ARIZONA — More and more attention seems to be growing towards the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback position thanks to the holdout of projected starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett's absence from voluntary offseason workouts has opened the door for faces such as Gardner Minshew and third-round pick Carson Beck to earn more reps and potentially inch themselves closer to making training camp interesting.

In spite of a possible path for every quarterback to start, it does feel as if Brissett will be the guy so long as the current contract dispute gets resolved. However, Beck very well could be in line to get some action later in the season if 2026 goes as expected.

That's the opinion of many — including us and SI.com's Albert Breer:

"I don’t think that’ll happen. I think it’ll be either Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew II to begin the year. But I think we will see Beck make starts, plural, this season, as Mike LaFleur and his Cardinals coaching staff assess the position ahead of what could be a pivotal draft next April," he said.

One NFL executive also believes that, you can read more here.

Brissett is the most equipped to start the season thanks to his rapport with weapons in Trey McBride and Michael Wilson, though his ceiling is limited in terms of lone ability to win games.

That's where Beck begins to creep in as an option, especially if the Cardinals' projected rough start to the season comes to fruition. If Arizona finds themselves again at the bottom of the standings, they'll absolutely want to see what Beck has.

While a change at quarterback would certainly give some juice to a locker room, it's also very beneficial for a Cardinals organization who will look to gain every bit of information possible on Beck before making a massive decision ahead of next season.

The 2027 quarterback class is expected to hold numerous names that could pan out to be franchise guys. While the Cardinals invested a third-round pick in Beck, that won't preclude them from attacking the position next offseason.

Thus the more Beck plays, the better evaluation Arizona will have on their rookie quarterback ahead of a potentially franchise-altering decision at football's most important position.

Of course, things can change. Beck could perhaps beat out Brissett (and Minshew) during training camp or Brissett could be at the wheel for all 17 games. Nobody knows.

Yet the overwhelming feeling from those who are in the building (such as us) and those nationally (such as Breer) is Beck will get some sort of shot in 2026.