Cardinals' Andrew Wingard Gets Major Relief With Injury News

Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard was carted from the sideline to the locker room in Week 4's battle against the New York Giants with no immediate diagnosis on his knee injury after the game from head coach Mike LaFleur.

However, news just hit for Wingard and his injury — and it's encouraging.

From NFL insider Jeremy Fowler:

"Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard suffered a bone bruise in his knee Sunday in New York but the ligaments are intact, per @rapsheet and me. Timeline for return uncertain but relative good news for Arizona," he wrote on X.

Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard suffered a bone bruise in his knee Sunday in New York but the ligaments are intact, per @rapsheet and me. Timeline for return uncertain but relative good news for Arizona. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 5, 2026

Wingard was hurt in the first quarter after he and Malik Nabers landed awkwardly on a contested catch.

Why This is Massive News

Wingard sure seems set to miss some time, though avoiding a season-ending injury is a best-case scenario for both player and team.

The Cardinals were forced to trot out Wydett Williams Jr. in his spot, and the rookie undoubtedly struggled by allowing massive gains through the air in coverage. Perhaps more time next to Budda Baker will help, though Arizona undoubtedly needs a better showing from Williams.

With Kitan Crawford on injured reserve and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson still missing time after being hurt in preseason, the Cardinals' depth at safety is ultra thin at the moment. Arizona also lost cornerback Will Johnson for the year earlier in the season, so the entire secondary has been hit with injuries.

Wingard, a free agent signing this offseason, earned starting duties almost immediately upon arrival from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wingard was part of a special turnaround in Jacksonville, and before the season, he said he saw the makings of something similar in the desert.

"I've loved every second of it since I've stepped in this building and in this locker room. I haven't seen a single ego. There's no divas. It's like all these guys are such good guys and good people, and that was one of our things in Jacksonville that got us over the top," he said.

"We just had dudes that cared about each other and were good people and go to work every day and grind. So I've seen nothing but great things from all these guys since I stepped in the building and they've welcomed me in, and it's felt great."

Prior to exiting with his injury, Wingard tallied 23 total tackles, one pass defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.