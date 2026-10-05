Cardinals Report Card: Grading Every Position After Week 4 Loss

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-3 after a frustrating loss in Week 4.

It was another matchup where the Cardinals had an opportunity to win in crunch time before falling flat.

Let's grade every position group A-F using C as an average:

Quarterback: D

We'll start with the good: Brissett tossed two touchdown passes and his trio of interceptions — to varying extents — weren't all on him. He was able to march the Cardinals down the field and put them in position to win the game.

With that said, the Cardinals didn't win the game, and Brissett's 55.2 passer rating was the worst he's had in years. Granted he's not exactly afforded time thanks to his offensive line, but Brissett's performance today wasn't anywhere close to a passing grade.

The Cardinals aren't making a quarterback change for Week 5, but if Brissett doesn't turn the tide quickly, it could be coming sooner rather than later.

Running Back: B+

The only thing holding this group back was not winning, which could have been the case had Arizona opted to hand the ball off on any of their four final plays when they were near the goal line.

The Cardinals' running back duo of Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier performed about as good as you could have asked, rushing for 105 yards on 22 carries (4.7 YPC) and a touchdown. Arizona got off to a 14-3 lead and for some reason abandoned the run until later in action.

When they did lean on the ground, both rushers performed extremely well. This will be one of the bigger regrets when Mike LaFleur reflects back on the game.

Wide Receiver/Tight End: C+

The Cardinals' array of pass-catchers by no means had a bad day. Marvin Harrison Jr. found the end zone for the first time this season while Arizona also had a surprise score from TE2 Elijah Higgins. Michael Wilson finished with 95 yards on seven receptions, too.

Yet none of the Cardinals' pass-catchers were able to make a play when the game was on the line, failing to either come down with tough receptions or create separation in any of Arizona's last four targeted passers (Harrison and Trey McBride were respectively open but that's a topic for another article).

McBride was limited to a mere checkdown option for Brissett (31 yards on seven catches). Harrison went quiet after his touchdown reception and Wilson had his number called twice in the final moments. The unit performed mostly well — they just couldn't find a way at the end.

Offensive Line: C-

Arizona's rushing attack looked pleasant early thanks to the holes paved by the Cardinals' offensive line. Yet that momentum went away, quickly, and the Cardinals were forced to deal with a heavy pass approach the rest of the way.

As a result, Brissett was blitzed on nearly 54% of his dropbacks with a pressure rate of 38.5%. Brissett was only officially sacked twice, but his 2.52 average seconds to throw time was among the fastest in the NFL this week.

As we established in our studs and duds, the right side of the offensive line particularly is a problem with Isaiah Adams and Elijah Wilkinson. Brissett wasn't running for his life every single play, though you would have liked to see much more from Arizona's unit.

Defensive Line: B

A weak spot of the Cardinals' defense was one of their strong points today. Arizona allowed a mere 3.1 yards per carry with no touchdowns to the Giants on the ground with four tackles for a loss. New York's rushing attack was overall average.

In their pass rush, they tallied four quarterback hits and two sacks with Walter Nolen III coming alive along with a surprising sack from Darius Robinson. In the run, Roy Lopez was all over the place with six tackles.

A good step in the right direction.

Outside Linebackers: C+

It was really encouraging to see Josh Sweat make a splash on Sunday, reaching his first sack with multiple pressures while Zaven Collins — mostly known for the run — also brought Jameis Winston down today. We've been harping on this group all season to take a step up and help Arizona get to the quarterback, and that happened (at least to better extents) today.

Inside Linebackers: C-

The only thing stopping this grade from being a D grade is Mack Wilson Sr. forcing a fumble in the second half. Wilson was picked on in coverage, allowing two touchdowns through the air. Jack Gibbens, meanwhile, led the Cardinals in tackles with eight.

It was an overall mixed bag from this position, though the overall success allowed to the Giants' passing attack overshadows anything good that happened with the group.

Cornerbacks: C

Garrett Williams was all over the place and looked much healthier than he did last week. Denzel Burke came away with an interception. Without Will Johnson, expectations have to be tempered with this group. They did benefit from an improved pass rush, though Arizona's inability to limit Malik Nabers to any extent (6-112-1) dragged their overall performance down.

Safeties: C-

Budda Baker's performance really is carrying a ton of weight here, as the star defender undoubtedly had his best outing of 2026 with an interception and a pair of impressive pass breakups.

Fellow starter Andrew Wingard exited due to injury and was replaced by rookie Wydett Williams, who allowed several big plays in the passing game and even had a penalty (block in the back) on Baker's interception return. It was a very forgettable performance from Williams, which balances out Baker's strong performance.