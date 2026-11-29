GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals got a big break in their list of inactives ahead of Week 12's home date against the Washington Commanders.

Their three questionable players in tight end Hunter Long and linebackers Cody Simon and Karson Sharar were all ruled active ahead of game time.

Long (ankle) popped on this week's injury report on Thursday before not practicing on Friday. Sharar (groin) and Simon (calf) practiced in limited capacity on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Arizona's defense gets a boost under new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who takes over for the fired Nick Rallis. The Cardinals would have been down to Mack Wilson Sr. and Jack Gibbens in their ILB room.

Meanwhile, their depleted tight end room would have taken a further hit with Long out.

Arizona Cardinals Inactives vs Commanders

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carson Beck

Jon Gaines

Zach Carter

Joey Aguilar

Starling Thomas V

Andrew Billings

Kingsley Eguakun

Kickoff is slated for 2:25 pm (MST) at State Farm Stadium.

Beck and Gaines were previously ruled out on Friday.

With Rallis out of the picture, there's hope the Cardinals can turn their defensive struggles around with Austin leading the charge.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur doesn't expect a slew of change on the defensive side of the ball.

“I'm not going to go into specifics as you know, but we have six weeks left. You can't just wholesale change and all of a sudden it'd be like, 'Hey, on offense, we're going to run “Navy Offense” (Wing-T/Triple-Option). Okay. Good luck.'" he told reporters this week.

"And maybe it would work, maybe it wouldn't. But the good part is he's been a 3-4 guy, so at least the front structures and all those kinds of things and what we tweak there, we'll see. But wholesale would be no, but he'll put a spin on it for sure.”

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are hoping to avoid becoming the first team in the NFL to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this week. A loss against Washington would drop them to 3-9 with just five games to go.

Arizona will have to contain a potent Jayden Daniels and Commanders offense that just got the best of the Cincinnati Bengals in a Monday Night Football track meet.

"He's a good football player. I don't think people have forgotten that," LaFleur added.

"I think he's shown that this year, particularly over the last few weeks. I don't think their record is exactly a great indicator for how talented this team is, and how talented of a quarterback he is. So big win for them. We know we have our hands full."