Cardinals Get Last-Second Injury Boost Before Commanders Clash
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GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals got a big break in their list of inactives ahead of Week 12's home date against the Washington Commanders.
Their three questionable players in tight end Hunter Long and linebackers Cody Simon and Karson Sharar were all ruled active ahead of game time.
Long (ankle) popped on this week's injury report on Thursday before not practicing on Friday. Sharar (groin) and Simon (calf) practiced in limited capacity on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Arizona's defense gets a boost under new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who takes over for the fired Nick Rallis. The Cardinals would have been down to Mack Wilson Sr. and Jack Gibbens in their ILB room.
Meanwhile, their depleted tight end room would have taken a further hit with Long out.
Arizona Cardinals Inactives vs Commanders
- Carson Beck
- Jon Gaines
- Zach Carter
- Joey Aguilar
- Starling Thomas V
- Andrew Billings
- Kingsley Eguakun
Kickoff is slated for 2:25 pm (MST) at State Farm Stadium.
Beck and Gaines were previously ruled out on Friday.
With Rallis out of the picture, there's hope the Cardinals can turn their defensive struggles around with Austin leading the charge.
Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur doesn't expect a slew of change on the defensive side of the ball.
“I'm not going to go into specifics as you know, but we have six weeks left. You can't just wholesale change and all of a sudden it'd be like, 'Hey, on offense, we're going to run “Navy Offense” (Wing-T/Triple-Option). Okay. Good luck.'" he told reporters this week.
"And maybe it would work, maybe it wouldn't. But the good part is he's been a 3-4 guy, so at least the front structures and all those kinds of things and what we tweak there, we'll see. But wholesale would be no, but he'll put a spin on it for sure.”
The Cardinals are hoping to avoid becoming the first team in the NFL to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this week. A loss against Washington would drop them to 3-9 with just five games to go.
Arizona will have to contain a potent Jayden Daniels and Commanders offense that just got the best of the Cincinnati Bengals in a Monday Night Football track meet.
"He's a good football player. I don't think people have forgotten that," LaFleur added.
"I think he's shown that this year, particularly over the last few weeks. I don't think their record is exactly a great indicator for how talented this team is, and how talented of a quarterback he is. So big win for them. We know we have our hands full."
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin