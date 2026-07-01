Cardinals Star Trey McBride Hates The Seahawks — Respectfully

ARIZONA — The NFC West is full of rivalries, ones the Arizona Cardinals typically have been on the wrong side of in recent years.

The Cardinals haven't won the NFC West since 2015. Teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams have each taken turns at the top while the Cardinals have finished fourth in their last three-of-four seasons.

As far as rivalries go, the Cardinals have beef with practically everybody in the division. Such is life for a team like Arizona.

Yet when it comes to a team he dislikes the most, Cardinals star Trey McBride says the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks are his least favorite while also showing them respect.

"It's actually — to be honest I think it's Seattle," McBride said on the Bussin With The Boys podcast this week.

"That's a tough place to play. Their defense is a bunch of sh-- talkers. They have a really good team, too. I feel like every time we go to Seattle, it's such a hostile environment. Lumen Field's such a cool place to play and they've gotten the best of us the last couple of times so it'd be nice to be on the winning side for sure."

Full clip:

Trey McBride says he dislikes "Seattle" the most in the NFC West 👀



"That's a tough place to play. Their defense is a bunch of shit talkers. They have a really good team, too. I feel like every time we go to Seattle, it's such a hostile environment."



(via @BussinWTB) pic.twitter.com/RKN8YB7TBJ — SleeperCardinals (@SleeperAZCards) June 30, 2026

The Cardinals haven't beaten the Seahawks in four seasons, going 0-8 in that stretch against Seattle. Six of those matchups were 10 or more points in terms of margin of victory.

Arizona will face Seattle in Weeks 2/9 for the 2026 season.

The NFC West is widely considered the best division in the NFL, and the Cardinals certainly hope they can right the ship with the presence of new head coach Mike LaFleur - who said he isn't intimidated by the other three teams.

"Nope," LaFleur said when asked if it was daunting being in the NFC West.

"Because it's not what we're concerned about right now. The season's too long. That stuff just flat-out doesn't matter, like if we're not just focused on us right now — and even when it gets in the season, like the best teams, they're worried about themselves. I want them concerned about themselves," LaFleur said.

Arizona's new head coach is no stranger to the division, spending recent years with the Rams under Sean McVay while also having seasons of experience with the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan.