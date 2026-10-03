Josh Sweat Injury Status Takes Concerning Turn for Cardinals vs. Giants

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals elevated outside linebacker Cameron Robertson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the New York Giants.

The move comes with Josh Sweat questionable due to a groin injury. Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson was previously ruled out on Friday.

Robertson's elevation does not spell good news for Sweat, who missed all of the offseason looking to keep himself healthy and available for the regular season.

Final inactives will be revealed at 8:30 AM MST on Sunday, 90 minutes before kickoff.

More on Josh Sweat's Struggles

Sweat's been managing a knee injury that's lingered through his career, which hasn't really prevented the outside linebacker from meeting expectations. In his first season with Arizona, Sweat tallied 12 sacks.

However, the groin issue for Sweat is new. He had his typical veteran rest day on Wednesday before practicing fully on Thursday but limited on Friday.

Sweat didn't participate in any of the Cardinals' offseason activities, ranging from voluntary workouts to preseason games. Arizona was consistent in their messaging that Sweat would be ready for Week 1.

As it turns out, Sweat was active, though the edge rusher is clearly not at 100% health. He's virtually been a non-factor through Arizona's first three games.

"I think he's just trending in the right direction," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Sweat after Week 2. "He hasn't had a lot of practice time. That was, I guess, you could say scheduled. That was the way it was going to be, and he's just going to continue to ramp up. I look forward to seeing him improve just like I look forward to seeing all these guys improve each week."

Trade rumors swirled around Sweat through spurts of the offseason, initially beginning after the Cardinals fired head coach Jonathan Gannon (who played a role in Sweat signing with Arizona in 2025) and once again dominating headlines over the summer, where teams reportedly checked in on his availability.

Arizona ultimately didn't trade him, though Sweat's been slow out of the gates in 2026. He has just three tackles with zero sacks to pair.

The Cardinals' pass rush has largely been lackluster as a whole. They're tied for the sixth-least amount of team sacks (4) with just 20 pressures to start the year, which also ranks in the bottom six among NFL teams.

An interesting note is Sweat had a "minor procedure" on an undisclosed body part, though the pass rusher said it wasn't his knee.