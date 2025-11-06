Cardinals Missing Key Players at Thursday Practice
ARIZONA -- After holding a walk-through on Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals hit the practice field for the first time.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, there were some key players absent - specifically on the defensive side of the ball.
According to Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake, all of Will Johnson, Mack Wilson and Max Melton were not spotted during the open portion of practice.
We'll get our official Thursday injury report later today which may help paint a better picture.
Will Johnson
Johnson was marked as limited on Wednesday's injury report with back and hip injuries. This comes after Johnson was questionable entering last week with a groin injury that previously kept him out two weeks earlier in the year.
Johnson has been Arizona's best cornerback this season, as his six passes defensed leads the group of defensive backs while adding 19 tackles and one forced fumble.
“He’s done a good job. He's had his fair share of mistakes just like all of us, but I think he's improving every week and he's working on some things in his game. I look forward to him improving and playing winning football for us really," head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Johnson previously.
Mack Wilson
Wilson has emerged as a key part of the Cardinals' defense, owning green dot duties and leading the team with 60 tackles.
He also has six passes defensed - tying the aforementioned Johnson - while adding one interception and one forced fumble.
He was estimated as a DNP yesterday with a ribs injury.
"He's just a physical guy that sets the tone, plays solid and has great range. He's elite. I'm happy he's in my fox hole. I’m happy we’re teammates," Calais Campbell said earlier in the year.
Max Melton
Melton was also marked as DNP with a concussion in yesterday's estimations, as he left during Monday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys and did not return.
In a banged-up secondary, the second-year corner has stepped up to fill starting duties. He has four passes defensed and 26 tackles on the year.
If he can't go, expect Denzel Burke or Kei'Trel Clark to help fill his spot.
The Cardinals move into Week 10's clash against the Seattle Seahawks desperately needing a win to continue momentum and dig themselves out of a 2-5 hole.
The presence and play of all three players above will be instrumental in ensuring that happens on Sunday when the Seahawks play host at Lumen Field.