Final Cardinals at Seahawks Inactives: Key Starters Ruled Out for Week 10
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have released their list of inactives ahead of today's Week 10 showdown at Lumen Field.
Both NFC West sides are missing some hefty names with kickoff looming:
Arizona Cardinals Inactives, Injuries
Cardinals inactives: Will Johnson, Mack Wilson, Max Melton, Demontrey Jacobs, Josh Fryar, Xavier Weaver, Bilal Nichols
Johnson, Wilson and Melton were all previously ruled out for Arizona on Friday.
Will Hernandez was questionable entering today with a knee injury but will play, providing the Cardinals a big boost along their offensive line.
The Cardinals signed Michael Carter to their active roster while also calling up Jared Bartlett and Darren Hall from the practice squad.
Seattle Seahawks Inactives, Injuries
Seahawks inactives: Jalen Milroe, Ernest Jones, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo, Josh Jobe, Jared Ivery, Mason Richman
Jarran Reed was a late addition to Seattle's injury report, practicing in full capacity all week before suddenly being ruled out this weekend. He and Young were placed on injured reserve.
Bobo, Jobe and Haynes were all previously Seahawks that were initially ruled out entering the weekend.
Horton was doubtful, so his absence was expected.
Seattle did get some good news entering this morning as star receiver Cooper Kupp was reportedly going to play after dealing with a hamstring and heel injury.
The Seahawks signed Quinton Bohanna and Cody White were signed to the active roster while Patrick O'Connell and Ricky White III were elevated from the practice squad.
What to Watch in Cardinals vs Seahawks
The Cardinals lost their first matchup with Seattle this season, falling to a game-losing field goal as time expired on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.
This time around, things could be different - most notably with a change at quarterback in Arizona.
Jacoby Brissett has the Cardinals' offense looking pristine through his first few weeks as a starter. Kyler Murray is resting on injured reserve as questions on his future persist.
However, the Seahawks are 6-2 and playing some of their best football riding into Week 10.
And Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, who is still winless vs. Seattle since taking over in 2023, knows it.
"We're doing the things that are needed to move the ball, stay on the field and score points. That's been good to see because we've put up some numbers here now that you would say that you should have a chance to win the game when you put up the points we've been putting up," Gannon told reporters this week.
"With saying that, this week's going to be a new challenge. In my opinion, the tape that I've watched so far, this is the best defense that we've played. It'll be a big-time challenge, especially at their place.”
Action begins at 2:05 PM MST.