Ranking Arizona Cardinals’ Biggest Draft Busts Under Monti Ossenfort

General manager Monti Ossenfort's seat is red-hot for the Arizona Cardinals, and many believe that he should have been fired along with former head coach Jonathan Gannon early in the 2026 offseason.

Owner Michael Bidwill decided to give Ossenfort another chance, and it has proven to be a costly move at best. A future in Arizona beyond 2026 feels incredibly unlikely for Ossenfort with each day that passes.

There's been no shortage of failures, missteps, and more for Ossenfort, but his NFL Draft record stands out like a sore thumb. The jury is out on 2026, but his three previous draft classes are a mess.

The 2023 class gave some decent returns, while the 2024 class was nothing short of horrendous. The 2025 class already appears to be quite concerning, too, which makes us understandably nervous for the 2026 class.

I took a look at Ossenfort's draft classes and ranked his biggest blunders. Sorting a top five was difficult, and many picks came from the aforementioned 2024 class. 2026 picks are not being included considering we've had five games to evaluate, but we can make a note that Jeremiyah Love's slow start to the year hasn't been great (though a lot of his struggles come from the offensive line in front of him).

Before we get to the top five, let's go through a chunk of honorable, or perhaps dishonorable, mentions:

Honorable Mentions

Aug 22, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darius Robinson (56) looks on in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darius Robinson (2024 Draft, 27th overall pick)

There's still time for Darius Robinson to turn his fortunes around. He's looked good in a part-time role for the Cardinals, though that's still disappointing considering he was a first-round pick. If Robinson doesn't put everything together in year three, then he will skyrocket up this list; I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt for the time being.

Will Johnson (2025 Draft, 47th overall pick)

It isn't fair to call Will Johnson a bust, but the talented Michigan corner was expected to be a first-round pick in 2025 before teams learned of potential long-term injury concerns. Johnson looked solid as a rookie for Arizona, but he is on injured reserve with a neck injury and will miss the rest of the year. If the long-term injury concerns prove to be true, then this was a massive gamble that didn't work out.

Clayton Tune (2023 Draft, 139th overall pick)

I don't think including a fifth-round pick should count as one of the "biggest busts" under Ossenfort, but it certainly was a wasted pick by him on the Houston quarterback. There were plenty of questions about whether Clayton Tune was even good enough for the NFL, let alone play, but Ossenfort took that ill-advised shot anyway.

Elijah Jones (2024 Draft, 90th overall pick)

One of many cornerbacks drafted under Ossenfort, Elijah Jones has become an almost obscure player to casual Cardinals fans. Jones has appeared in just ten games and recorded three assisted tackles. That's a horrific return on a third-round pick.

5. Tip Reiman (2024 Draft, 82nd overall pick)

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know that Tip Reiman was always intended to be a backup tight end for the Cardinals, but he's made next to no impact regardless of when he's seen the field. Reiman has appeared in just 21 career games, none this year (PUP list), and recorded nine receptions for 55 yards and zero touchdowns.

Regardless of the supposed versatility that Reiman provides, there has been no production to back up that claim. Reiman hasn't been able to carve out a consistent role with Arizona, and that speaks to the front office's misevaluation of the Illinois product.

4. Max Melton (2024 Draft, 43rd overall pick)

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't to say that Max Melton has been terrible; he's a fine player who would be much better in a reserve role than as a starter. Melton hasn't recorded an interception in 32 games and 16 starts, and has broken up just 14 passes. However, Melton makes the top five because of the situation that the Cardinals found themselves in.

Arizona decided to trade down and draft Melton with several cornerbacks on the board. Those cornerbacks? Cooper DeJean, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Kamari Lassiter. Those three are light-years better than Melton and would be big-time difference-makers for this defense.

3. BJ Ojulari (2023 Draft, 41st overall pick)

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (9) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Cardinals passed on Will Anderson Jr. in the first round following their trade-down, the team drafted BJ Ojulari out of LSU. It felt like a pretty solid consolation prize, and he posted 40 tackles and four sacks as a rookie contributor. The sky was seemingly the limit before one of the worst knee injuries possible derailed everything.

Ojulari would miss the entire 2024 season and appear in just eight games in 2025, making nine tackles and recording a single sack. He was released in the 2026 offseason with his future with the Cardinals bleak. Injuries robbed Ojulari of what could've been a great career in Arizona, but we'll never know.

2. Trey Benson (2024 Draft, 66th overall pick)

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a belief at the time of this pick that Trey Benson was the future of the Cardinals' run game. James Conner had been terrific for the team, but he was getting up there in age, prompting Arizona to begin searching for his heir apparent. They thought Benson was the guy, and the pick received applause at the time, but things couldn't have worked out any worse than they did.

Benson lasted just two seasons with the team before the Cardinals decided to move on. He appeared in just 17 games and started two games, rushing for 451 yards and a single touchdown. His tenure in the desert ended the moment the team spent the third overall pick this year on Jeremiyah Love.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr. (2024 Draft, fourth overall pick)

Marvin Harrison Jr. could be set for a breakout performance as the Cardinals host the Lions in Week 5. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The undisputed number one bust on Monti Ossenfort's track record is also among the biggest busts in Cardinals franchise history. The Ohio State standout and legacy pick Marvin Harrison Jr. was hailed as a generational can't-miss prospect, making him one of the easiest selections the Cardinals have ever made.

Despite an underwhelming rookie season, which felt inevitable given his sky-high expectations, Harrison declined substantially and was quickly forgotten about on an offense known for garbage-time yards and scores.

Effort appeared to be an issue going into the season, and his drops were becoming alarming. Arizona ultimately pulled the plug and dealt him to the Houston Texans for seemingly good draft compensation. Still, there's not much the Cardinals can draft with the compensation to make up for such a devastating bust.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the greatest failures in the history of the Cardinals dating back to their days in Chicago and St. Louis. It's hard to blame Ossenfort for Harrison's failure with what most believed was the safest pick possible, but it will hang on his resume forever.