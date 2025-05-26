Could Chargers have a sleeper draft pick contributor for Justin Herbert's offense?
It feels like the Los Angeles Chargers could have a surprise contributor on their hands in 2025 with fifth-round rookie Oronde Gadsden.
Gadsden received a massive measure of hype from Chargers fans when the team made him a mid-round pick after otherwise ignoring the major position of need in the draft over their first five selections.
No wonder, too, considering Gadsden is a 6’5” target who feels like he has plenty of upside and potential that could be unlocked in a Justin Herbert-led attack.
RELATED: Insider officially slams door on Chargers' pie-in-the-sky trade target
Some of the hype and hope for a breakout merely stems from the depth chart at the position, too. Listing off Tyler Conklin, Will Dissly and Tucker Fisk as the top options otherwise isn’t the most encouraging thing.
Dissly technically had a breakout year last season, or so to speak, but the fact tight end entered the offseason as one of the biggest needs on the roster speaks for itself.
RELATED: Chargers reuniting with Keenan Allen again floated for Jim Harbaugh, LA
And the fact Conklin was even available offers similar vibes. Conklin is already turning 30 this summer and last year’s four receiving touchdowns were a career-high. One could argue he’s got breakout potential alongside Herbert, too, but he feels more like a well-balanced player just like Dissly who can block just as much as he can catch.
Much of whether Gadsden can contribute right away will hinge on how quickly he picks up the offense and can not be one-dimensional as strictly a receiving threat. But even in a limited role within certain areas of the field, Herbert might find his catch radius and route tree appealing enough to help him climb the depth chart in a hurry.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers urged to make final offseason move they should have already done
Chargers NOT listed as potential Jalen Ramsey landing spot
Los Angeles Chargers' Golf Invitational featuring Jim Harbaugh details released
Chargers draft pick mistakenly given Rams hat in behind-the-scenes draft footage
Chargers' rookie runner will make impact on team and opposing defenses