Chargers projected to lose vital Week 6 matchup against AFC East opponent
The Los Angeles Chargers, along with every other team in the NFL, now know their opponent for every week after the league finally unveiled the 2025 schedule.
The Chargers are facing a stiff start to the season as the first three games of the year will be against all three of their AFC West rivals.
ESPN NFL writer Mike Clay did the most thorough deep dive of every team's 2025 schedule. Clay's projections have every stat that any fan would ever want to know, including chances to win each game.
The one game projection that stood out to me on the Chargers' schedule was their Week 6 showdown with the Miami Dolphins. According to Clay, the Chargers have just a 47 percent chance of winning that game.
It could be a tricky game early in the season for the Chargers. In Week 5, the Chargers will meet the Washington Commanders in a game that Clay believes the Chargers could win. It feels like the projections of these two games could easily flip.
This could be a make-or-break season for the Dolphins. Head coach Mike McDaniel is entering his fourth season with the franchise and is still seeking his first postseason victory.
Also, the recent injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has changed the trajectory of this franchise. It feels like the Dolphins could be in a place where the train goes off the tracks by Week 6. Definitely the most intriguing game on the Chargers' schedule.
