Tuli Tuipulotu has chance to prove Chargers right in a big way after Joey Bosa's exit
The Los Angeles Chargers have big hopes for Tuli Tuipulotu going into 2025.
A second-round pick in 2023, this year is very obviously the big chance for Tuipulotu to step up into a big role and earn a long-term spot – and possibly a big contract extension in the near future, too.
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers lost Joey Bosa in free agency after a cap-saving cut and didn’t spend a big-time asset to fill that void.
No wonder. Not only was Tuipulotu nearly a top-50 pick, he’s already proven on a short sample size to be a more than capable run defender. One look at the film over the last few years shows a player who continues to round out his array of pass-rushing moves while he improves as a finisher, too.
The owner of 13 sacks over two seasons of limited playing time, Tuipulotu will get the benefit this year of repping alongside the likes of Khalil Mack. If he can keep blossoming that skillset in notable ways, it will give him longevity if this is indeed the future Hall of Famer’s final season.
The Chargers did get a nice value with edge rusher Kyle Kennard in the fourth round this year. But he’s a long-term outlook guy, too – just like Tuipulotu was a few seasons ago.
Right now, it’s all quietly about Tuipulotu as the team’s measured approach to roster building again has a chance to pay off in a big way.
