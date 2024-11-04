Chargers shouldn’t let Browns fool them – buying at trade deadline is a must
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up a huge win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 and along the way, got some key performances at positions it seemed the team might address at the trade deadline.
But the Chargers probably shouldn’t fool themselves into letting a game against the Browns steer them away from the plan.
Look at the edge. The Chargers got after Jameis Winston all day. Khalil Mack and others had a large number of pressures and six sacks, forcing three interceptions.
But…we’re talking about Winston, known for his erratic play. The fact remains the Chargers could still use some quality pass-rushing depth with Joey Bosa on a pitch count and even Mack came up limping at one point. One could apply the same logic to cornerback depth after Ja'Sir Taylor got hurt on Sunday too.
And then there’s wideout. Quentin Johnston’s breakout was fun, yes, but his big touchdown came on a busted coverage against…the Browns. Ladd McConkey had a quiet day and it wasn’t too long ago we were hearing about the team possibly being willing to trade Joshua Palmer away.
Point is, the Chargers shouldn’t let a one-off game against the Browns overly influence their approach to the trade deadline. Small, measured buys that can help the team improve depth ahead of a playoff push should still be the priority before Tuesday’s deadline.
