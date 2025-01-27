Austin Ekeler gave Chargers fans worst deja vu possible with playoff mishap
There were several former Los Angeles Chargers players in the running for a spot in the Super Bowl during Sunday’s conference title games.
By far the most notable, though, was Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler.
Unfortunately for Ekeler, one of his plays created a stir of deja vu among Chargers fans that quickly went viral.
During the Commanders’ 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Ekeler lost a fumble late in the game. His team was down 11 points by then but had just forced a punt, and there was a chance for the Commanders to inch closer. Instead, it felt like a turning point and the Eagles went up by three scores.
RELATED: Chargers accused of being losers of Pete Carroll's arrival with Raiders
Make no mistake, Ekeler appeared to play a big role in the massive culture and performance turnaround of the Commanders this season. He was helped along by former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, Washington’s running backs coach.
But as one can see from the reactions, Chargers faithful were all too familiar with the critical fumbles from Ekeler and others that have stuck as memories over the years.
