Bears might've just dropped major hint about Keenan Allen returning to Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers reuniting with franchise legend Keenan Allen in free agency has been a topic of discussion even since before last season ended.
Now, the Chicago Bears have added more validity to the idea.
Those Bears listed the 2025 roster and tucked into the massive wealth of information there is a notable little detail—wide receiver Maurice Alexander has been assigned the No. 13.
That No. 13, of course, last belonged to Allen, who donned the same number during his lengthy Chargers tenure.
Granted, should Allen end up returning to Chicago, Alexander could always get bumped to a different number and this turns out to be a non-story.
Still, this is a notable little data point worth bringing up in the Allen discussion. He’s hinted at a Chargers return on social media after one so-so year in Chicago. Before that, he noted in an interview that he either wants to re-sign with the Bears or head back to Los Angeles in free agency.
It’s easy to speculate that the Chargers have waited on re-signing Allen until a later date this offseason in order to avoid impacting the NFL’s compensatory picks formula. Fans could be forgiven for thinking the Bears giving away his number is just another small hint at this move happening later.
Most noteworthy of all is the fact the Chargers already reunited with Mike Williams and have otherwise remained silent at a position they desperately need to improve in order to help Justin Herbert.
Getting an iconic No. 13 back on the roster alongside his thousands of established reps with Herbert would certainly be a good way to do that, no matter what happens in the draft.
