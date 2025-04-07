Broncos predicted to steal Chargers breakout star from 2024 in NFL free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers rolled the dice in NFL free agency last year on a high-profile running back who had yet to break out.
J.K. Dobbins, who was a star at Ohio State, spent the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. While he was excellent as a rookie with 805 yards and nine touchdowns, he struggled to stay on the field after that season.
MORE: AI ran an NFL mock draft and the Chargers results are a disaster waiting to happen
Dobbins played in just nine games the following three seasons, leading to a soft market in free agency. He eventually signed a one-year deal with the Chargers, and proved to be a steal.
He suited up for 13 games and recorded 905 yards and nine touchdowns, leading Los Angeles in both categories.
RELATED: Chargers might need to trade up to keep Broncos from landing game-changing RB
This year, however, the Chargers haven't shown any interest in a reunion. Instead, they signed Najee Harris, and Dobbins remains unsigned. After his performance in 2024, Dobbins will eventually find a new home, and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report thinks that could be with a divisional rival.
Knox named one free agent every team could sign to fill a remaining need, and has Dobbins going to the Denver Broncos.
"The Denver Broncos need a consistent rushing attack to help support second-year quarterback Bo Nix. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 905 yards and 4.6 yards per carry for the rival Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. While his lengthy injury history is concerning, Dobbins' combination of physicality and breakaway ability would make him a fine complement to Jaleel McLaughlin." — Knox, Bleacher Report
Denver lost Javonte Williams in free agency and still needs someone to fill out their committee. Dobbins is always going to be a risk given his injury history, but it would make a lot of sense with the Broncos since they wouldn't have to rely solely on him.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert would love this potential Chargers, Steelers trade
Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s injury history comes up in Trey Lance discussion
Chargers have to feel good about Raiders paying over $100 million for Geno Smith
3 Chargers trade-up targets include 1,300-yard WR, John Mackey Award winner
Chargers fans are loving highlights of new TE for Justin Herbert's offense
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers get bad news on possible top NFL draft target
RELATED: Chargers might need to trade up to keep Broncos from landing game-changing RB