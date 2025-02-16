Big change by two key Chargers free agents spells bad news for Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers have a ton of key free agents they have to worry about retaining this offseason, and two of them just made a significant move.
Cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr. have changed agencies, both electing to sign with Athletes First ahead of hitting the open market.
This spells bad news for Jim Harbaugh and Co., as the switch will definitely make it more difficult to keep both players. The price tags of both Fulton and Samuel will likely jump with their new agency, and even with the Chargers owning substantial cap room, it will be tough to re-sign both.
Elijah Molden is also a free agent, so Los Angeles has three vital cornerbacks that it may ultimately lose to the free-agent market next month.
The Chargers do have the money to keep their guys, but again, if they want to show any real improvement, they will also have to spend some dough elsewhere.
Given that Los Angeles has such dire needs in terms of offensive weapons and also has to concern itself with addressing Khalil Mack, it will be an arduous task for the Bolts to also maintain their secondary.
The Chargers may be forced to turn to the NFL Draft for answers, as corners are definitely expensive. There will be plenty of good cornerbacks available in free agency, but again, with Los Angeles potentially losing three of its own, it makes things a heck of a lot sticker.
We'll see if the Chargers are able to retain any of their three crucial defensive backs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers keep coming up in Myles Garrett trade speculation
Chargers could emerge as realistic trade spot for superstar RB
Chargers declared top landing spot for 2025 NFL draft's top 10 prospect
Los Angeles Chargers’ ‘overlooked’ defender a threat to join AFC contenders
Los Angeles Chargers free agent who probably won’t be back makes top 10 list