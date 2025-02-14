Chargers could emerge as realistic trade spot for superstar RB
The Los Angeles Chargers are probably going to be in need of a running back this offseason, as J.K. Dobbins is a free agent, and Gus Edwards is certainly not a No. 1 guy.
The Chargers have plenty of cap room to play with, so they can absolutely afford to add a piece via free agency, but they ma also want to peruse the trade market for intriguing options.
One name that could potentially surface on the trade block is Buffalo Bills star James Cook, who recently stated he is in search of a massive contract extension.
Given the Bills' rather unenviable financial situation, they may not be able to afford to give him what he wants, so a trade is actually fairly viable.
If that occurs, you can bet Los Angeles will be in on Cook, and Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports feels that the Bolts should absolutely pursue the two-time Pro Bowler.
"As the Chargers will look to rebuild a new offense for quarterback Justin Herbert with capable wide receivers other than rookie Ladd McConkey, they should prioritize the ground game," Palacios wrote. "Veteran J.K. Dobbins has done phenomenally well in this offense last 2024 campaign but Gus Edwards still has one more year left on his contract and has been looking a his former Baltimore self. Realistically, the Chargers should be in the market for a new running back even if they decide to re-sign Dobbins on a new deal. Perhaps they could release Edwards and move Dobbins as the new No. 2 running back while they look for their new starter."
A backfield duo of Cook and Dobbins would certainly be impressive, but that would only really work provided that Dobbins accepts a palatable deal in free agency. The Chargers certainly won't be sinking extensive money into two halfbacks.
Cook is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,009 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He also caught 32 passes for 258 yards and a couple of scores.
The 25-year-old has one year left on his deal, so that is definitely something Los Angeles must be mindful of in any potential trade discussions for him.
