Chargers declared top landing spot for 2025 NFL draft's top 10 prospect
Running back is one of those wildly unpredictable positions for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.
The Chargers could easily bring back J.K. Dobbins and pair him with Gus Edwards again. That would make sense after the duo’s strong outing in the backfield last year despite each battling injury setbacks.
But the Chargers could also go the totally opposite direction, letting Dobbins leave via the open market and perhaps even cutting Edwards, considering his $4.2 million cap hit in 2025.
Some of what the Chargers do could hinge on the draft plan. And now is a good time to mention that Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski just listed the Chargers as the top landing spot for North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton:
“While the North Carolina product is a powerhouse, downhill runner, with 3,164 rushing yardage over the last two seasons, he also has an extra gear that allows him to break those between-the-tackle runs for big gains. His style certainly fits a very specific approach to the game, where he can excel as part of a heavy gap scheme.”
RELATED: Chargers' Joey Bosa teams up with brother in jaw-dropping 49ers trade idea
That write-up considers Hampton one of the top 10 prospects in the upcoming draft class outright. Makes sense—he just rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 scores on a 5.9 per carry average…just after his 1,504, 15 and 5.9 from 2023.
Were the Chargers to see Hampton on the board, one would think an offense overseen by Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman wouldn’t hesitate much.
Given the plug-and-play nature of the position, perhaps running back could be higher on the Chargers’ draft board than onlookers might expect.
