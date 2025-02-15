Los Angeles Chargers free agent who probably won’t be back makes top 10 list
The Los Angeles Chargers have a number of key players heading to free agency this offseason who feel like relative unknowns as to whether they actually return in 2025.
Think, Khalil Mack, Denzel Perryman and J.K. Dobbins, right on down to new breakouts such as Poona Ford and Krisitan Fulton.
One who feels like a guaranteed departure, though, is cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., which makes it interesting that he just ranked as one of the 10 best 25-and-under free agents this offseason from Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox:
“However, Samuel was mostly reliable in coverage when healthy during his first three seasons in the NFL. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 87.4 in coverage last season and has allowed an opposing passer rating below 100.0 in all four seasons.”
RELATED: Chargers' Joey Bosa teams up with brother in jaw-dropping 49ers trade idea
One would think, if Samuel is good enough to land on a list like that, the Chargers would want him back.
But things got weird between Samuel and the Chargers in 2024.
There, Samuel appeared in four games before going to injured reserve. The timing of Samuel going to injured reserve was strange, to the point Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh wasn’t sure if he’d return all season.
Samuel didn’t, then finally revealed after the season that he was dealing with a stinger that has been a problem at various points during his life and that he would love to return in 2025.
A reunion has seemed unlikely due to all of the above, combined with the fact the Chargers found fifth-round breakouts at cornerback with Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart.
Perhaps a new development changes this outlook quickly, but all signs continue to point at the Chargers shrugging off any lists like this.
