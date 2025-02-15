Los Angeles Chargers’ ‘overlooked’ defender a threat to join AFC contenders
The Los Angeles Chargers fueled a playoff berth in Year 1 of Jim Harbaugh through a list of savvy, underrated moves that paid off big.
One of those was trading for Tennessee Titans safety Elijah Molden before the season. It didn’t make waves at the time, but Molden went on to break out in coordinator Jesse Minter’s defense, registering 75 total tackles, three interceptions, and seven passes defended over 15 appearances.
Now, Molden is starting to get some serious attention ahead of free agency, with Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listing him as an “overlooked” player and fits for AFC contenders and hopefuls such as the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts:
“Along with some impressive 2024 production, most teams should be interested in Molden's positional versatility, He has played cornerback, nickel and safety during his time with the Titans and Chargers. Yet, Molden may not have a strong financial market, possibly due to the injury.”
One would think the Chargers would have retaining Molden as a high priority this offseason, given his breakout in Minter’s scheme and the wave of injuries that hit the safety spot.
Keeping Molden and adding to the depth chart would enable the unit to keep putting Derwin James in a hybrid role near the line of scrimmage, keeping him as effective as possible, too.
That said, it just goes to show that Molden will generate some interest if he’s already not being overlooked by media. The breakout certainly didn’t go overlooked by other teams.
The Chargers have a wealth of cap space but plenty of needs to fill, too. Maybe Molden wants to test the open market, but it would be just as easy to see the Chargers making him a priority re-sign – keeping a grip on the gems uncovered so far is a good way to keep the team in an ascending state.
