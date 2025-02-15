Chargers keep coming up in Myles Garrett trade speculation
The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t just endlessly being floated as a possible trade or free-agency destination for top wide receivers.
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are also a relentless staple of Myles Garrett trade speculation.
The latest? Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon name-dropping the Chargers while examining the trade saga around the Cleveland Browns superstar:
“The end result could have Garrett land somewhere like Detroit or Washington, or with the Los Angeles Chargers or San Francisco 49ers. That would greatly impact any of those teams' Super Bowl odds.”
When it comes to the Chargers, a mention like this speaks to many things at once – all of them good.
One? The Chargers have roughly $65.6 million in free cap space before any cap-saving moves, meaning they can take on Garrett’s contract and likely extend it after a trade.
Two – and more importantly? Harbaugh’s team has the look of an instant contender, even to outsiders. The ahead-of-schedule playoff appearance in the first year of a program overhaul makes them an ideal projected landing spot for top names – and likely a top name on the minds of trade candidates and free agents who want to compete for titles.
There’s a third point, too, which is Khalil Mack’s trip to free agency and the roughly $25.3 million in cap savings to be had if the Chargers move on from Joey Bosa in some fashion.
The hiccup, of course, is whether general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. would actually make this type of aggressive move. They haven’t shown the willingness to gamble like this just yet and have been plenty successful.
But…it’s not every day a future Hall of Famer in his prime becomes available, either.
