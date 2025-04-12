Charger Report

Bills praised for taking former Chargers playmaker in NFL free agency

Pro Football Network likes the contract the Bills signed with a former Chargers defender.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa enters the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa enters the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers parted with one of their biggest names this offseason, releasing Joey Bosa after nine seasons.

It didn't take long for him to find a new home as Bosa signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. He joins another former Charger, Joshua Palmer, who also signed with Buffalo this offseason.

Pro Football Network gave the Bills a grade of B- for their work in NFL free agency, saying that Palmer adds competition to their receiving corps, which lost Mack Hollins. They also said Bosa's contract gives them "nice value" after moving on from Von Miller.

"Otherwise, the Bills were able to find nice value on a one-year deal for Joey Bosa, who helps replace Von Miller. His fellow former Chargers teammate Joshua Palmer will add some competition to the receiver room after Mack Hollins’ departure." — PFN

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Whether or not Bosa's contract proves to be a "nice value" will depend on his availability.

Bosa missed 23 games over the past three seasons, playing just 14 games combined in 2022 (5) and 2023 (9). He was still an effective pass rusher when he was on the field, but the Chargers decided it was time to look for someone they knew could suit up.

Ironically enough, that was Buffalo's issue with Miller. Time will tell if this was an upgrade for them, but for now, it's getting some praise.

Randy Gurzi
