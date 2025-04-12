Bills praised for taking former Chargers playmaker in NFL free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers parted with one of their biggest names this offseason, releasing Joey Bosa after nine seasons.
It didn't take long for him to find a new home as Bosa signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. He joins another former Charger, Joshua Palmer, who also signed with Buffalo this offseason.
RELATED: Chargers' adding to Najee Harris' backfield early in NFL draft analyzed by expert
Pro Football Network gave the Bills a grade of B- for their work in NFL free agency, saying that Palmer adds competition to their receiving corps, which lost Mack Hollins. They also said Bosa's contract gives them "nice value" after moving on from Von Miller.
"Otherwise, the Bills were able to find nice value on a one-year deal for Joey Bosa, who helps replace Von Miller. His fellow former Chargers teammate Joshua Palmer will add some competition to the receiver room after Mack Hollins’ departure." — PFN
Whether or not Bosa's contract proves to be a "nice value" will depend on his availability.
Bosa missed 23 games over the past three seasons, playing just 14 games combined in 2022 (5) and 2023 (9). He was still an effective pass rusher when he was on the field, but the Chargers decided it was time to look for someone they knew could suit up.
Ironically enough, that was Buffalo's issue with Miller. Time will tell if this was an upgrade for them, but for now, it's getting some praise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' NFL mock draft dream ruined by a Jets-Falcons trade
Chargers' 7-round mock draft features some huge names at needy areas
Chargers set to meet with standout SEC linebacker ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers playing a dangerous game that may cost them dearly
Chargers met with UCLA's starting QB who learned under Chip Kelly and Eric Bieniemy