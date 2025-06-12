Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins issues a warning to Chargers ahead of AFC West battles
Now former Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins has shared multiple messages in the wake of his leaving the team via free agency and signing with the Denver Broncos.
One, though, feels like a warning of sorts.
Now on the AFC West rival Denver Broncos, Dobbins wished the Chargers luck…while also pointing out that he gets a shot at his old team twice a year.
“Good luck to them,” Dobbins said, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos. “I’m a Bronco now. They get to see me twice a year now.”
Indeed, the Chargers will line up against Dobbins and the Broncos in Week 3, then in the season finale all the way down in Week 18, which, given how both teams did last year, is a game that could have massive implications and even sit in primetime.
But that’s getting way ahead of things. Running into Dobbins on a contention-worthy roster isn’t exactly appealing for the Chargers. Last year, he put himself in the running for Comeback Player of the Year with 905 yards and nine scores on a 4.6 per-carry average over 13 games.
If he can stay healthy, Dobbins is certainly going to be a tough challenge for the Chargers.
Then again, the Chargers fielded an elite defense last year under first-time coordinator Jesse Minter, so if nothing else, it should make for interesting slufgest that feels fitting for the AFC West.
