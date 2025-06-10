Former Saints WR at Chargers minicamp for veteran tryout
The Los Angeles Chargers have hit the field for minicamp, and there are plenty of stories to follow this offseason.
One of the biggest stories of the 2025 offseason has been the upgrades the Chargers have made at the wide receiver position.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh will be leaning on a mix of veteran receivers alongside two 2025 NFL Draft picks, that includes former Ole Miss star Tre Harris.
RELATED: Time to come to grips with Chargers' contentious WR situation
The Chargers are counting on many receivers that have yet to break through the glass ceiling, but they are also bringing in talent for veteran receivers.
Veteran receiver Willie Snead was spotted at minicamp on Tuesday. Snead started his career with the New Orleans Saints and has bounced around the league after spending three seasons in New Orleans.
After his time in New Orleans, Snead spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers, then spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
Snead was out of the league this past season; however, if there's a team that could use veteran leadership at wide receiver, it is the Chargers.
The former Saints receiver's best season came in his rookie year when he finished the season with 984 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions.
