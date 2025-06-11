Charger Report

Former Cowboys superstar praises AFC West franchise for poaching Chargers stud

Dez Bryant praised the Broncos for stealing a running back from the Chargers.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins runs with the ball against the New England Patriots.
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins runs with the ball against the New England Patriots. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers rolled the dice on former Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. An extremely talened player, Dobbins struggled to stay healthy throughout his tenure in Baltimore, but suited up for 13 games with the Chargers.

Dobbins recorded 905 yards and nine touchdowns for the Chargers, but wasn't in their plans this season. Los Angeles instead signed Najee Harris in free agency and used their first-round pick on North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.

MORE: Former Saints WR at Chargers minicamp for veteran tryout

Dobbins stayed on the market until recently, finally signing with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. That move gives the Chargers' AFC West rival a dangerous back, which is why former Dallas Cowboys superstar Dez Bryant called it a "Great pickup!"

Bryant and Dobbins were briefly teammates during the 2020 season. That year, the rookie running back had 805 yards and nine touchdowns while suiting up for 15 games.

As for Bryant, he was trying to make a comeback after missing two years following an Achilles tear in 2018. He played in six games for the Ravens, catching just six passes.

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins runs the ball against the Bengals.
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins runs the ball ahead of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to score a touchdown during the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey's injury woes become hot topic ahead of training camp

Chargers' omission from extensive list shows how wrong this offseason went

Chargers' key position outlook is so poor it lands dead last in the NFL

Los Angeles Chargers rebuilt ground game cracks top 10 RB duo rankings

Chargers reveal plan to help Ladd McConkey exploit defenses, chase sophomore leap

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News