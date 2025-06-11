Former Cowboys superstar praises AFC West franchise for poaching Chargers stud
Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers rolled the dice on former Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. An extremely talened player, Dobbins struggled to stay healthy throughout his tenure in Baltimore, but suited up for 13 games with the Chargers.
Dobbins recorded 905 yards and nine touchdowns for the Chargers, but wasn't in their plans this season. Los Angeles instead signed Najee Harris in free agency and used their first-round pick on North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.
Former Saints WR at Chargers minicamp for veteran tryout
Dobbins stayed on the market until recently, finally signing with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. That move gives the Chargers' AFC West rival a dangerous back, which is why former Dallas Cowboys superstar Dez Bryant called it a "Great pickup!"
Bryant and Dobbins were briefly teammates during the 2020 season. That year, the rookie running back had 805 yards and nine touchdowns while suiting up for 15 games.
As for Bryant, he was trying to make a comeback after missing two years following an Achilles tear in 2018. He played in six games for the Ravens, catching just six passes.
