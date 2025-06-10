Los Angeles Chargers are being maddeningly stubborn in one critical area
Everyone knew that the Los Angeles Chargers were in dire need of weapons heading into the offseason, but they have opted to largely avoid adding anyone of significance over the last several months. Excluding the NFL draft, of course.
Outside of adding wide receivers Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the draft, the Chargers have essentially avoided addressing the position. Yes, they signed Mike Williams to replace Joshua Palmer, but Williams has not been productive since 2022.
Considering that Justin Herbert was vastly short on weaponry outside of Ladd McConkey last season, you would think Los Angeles would have made more of a concerted effort to help him, but that simply has not been the case.
Instead of pursuing trades for receivers like D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens, and rather than sign Keenan Allen, the Bolts have instead brought in Willie Snead — who did not play at all in 2024 and hasn't even been moderately productive since 2020 — for a workout.
It begs the question: what exactly are the Chargers doing here? We can't go as far to say that LA brass doesn't know what it's doing, because general manager Joe Hortiz is a great football mind. So is head coach Jim Harbaugh.
All things considered, Los Angeles is being very, very stubborn. The Chargers went into free agency with significant cap room. Now, to be fair, top receivers like Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin stayed with their respective teams, but Allen — who spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bolts — remains available. Yet, the Chargers don't appear interested.
Heck, Terry McLaurin is currently in the middle of a dicey with the Washington Commanders, but we probably shouldn't hold our breath on Los Angeles chasing him, either.
The Chargers are likely planning on heading into Week 1 with their receiving corps as currently constructed. Maybe Quentin Johnston will finally break out, and perhaps at least one of Harris or Lambert-Smith will establish themselves as genuine threats from the jump. But there is no question that Los Angeles is playing a dangerous game here.
