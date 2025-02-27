Chargers 2-round mock draft: Jim Harbaugh doubles down, replaces Bosa, Mack
The Los Angeles Chargers feel like a team that could spend its first half of the 2025 NFL draft on the offensive side of the ball.
Justin Herbert, after all, desperately needs some upgrades at wideout and tight end, plus better protection from the interior of his offensive line.
But what if the Chargers went all-in on defense instead?
Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer just showed what that might look like in a new two-round mock draft. There, Jim Harbaugh doubles down on the pass rush in a big way, first up at No. 22 with Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton:
“The Chargers need to think about the future beyond pending free agent Khalil Mack to give oft-injured Joey Bosa a boost. Scourton would be a great fit rushing the passer in Jesse Minter's scheme.”
RELATED: Chargers make big admission about Khalil Mack’s future with team
In the second round at No. 55, Harbaugh dips into the Michigan Wolverines well and grabs pass-rusher Josaiah Stewart for defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
Given the state of today’s NFL and the AFC West, going for two near-top-50 pass rushers isn’t the worst idea.
And this could very well be the play if the Chargers wind up losing both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack this offseason. Bosa would represent $25 million in cap space savings if cut or traded.
Mack is a different beast – the Chargers really want him back but also admit they can’t stop him from testing free agency (he has a no-tag clause stemming from last year’s restructure).
So far, it has been easy to suggest the Chargers move on from Bosa, slide that cash savings over to Mack and give the promising Tuli Tuipulotu a bigger role. But there’s no guarantee that happens and losing both veterans is a possibility – leaving the door ajar for something like this.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers pull off a robbery for Justin Herbert in Mel Kiper’s new mock draft
Chargers should keep close eye on Commanders’ surprise trade block addition
Chargers confirm extension talks with pillar of the offensive line
What an extension for Rashawn Slater could look like
Chargers urged to sign Davante Adams as one offseason move that must happen
Jim Harbaugh, Chargers would thank Sean Payton for petty move in this mock draft