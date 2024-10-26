Chargers WRs held meeting to address issues before Week 8
Routine or not, Los Angeles Chargers weapons are giving off the impression that they understand just how important the upcoming weeks are.
Justin Herbert led the way in addressing the team before a recent practice. And not long before that, it turns out that Chargers wide receivers held a meeting of their own right after last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
"I think we can be a lot better," Joshua Palmer said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim. "We had a couple drops, a fumble. It's unacceptable in our group."
Issues plagued the active Chargers wideouts in the loss, ranging from multiple dropped passes to that now-infamous touchdown-turned-touchback after a fumble.
Rookie Ladd McConkey also spoke about the situation, via Rhim: "It sucks. I mean, you want to catch everything, and especially the ones that are out there, you've to make the plays for the guys around you. So, yeah, I'm for sure disappointed."
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for nearly 400 yards in the loss anyway. But the issues and a lack of a running game were critical in the team needing to settle for five field goals.
Looking ahead, the Chargers hope that better health can play a role in a turnaround for the wideouts and the offense. McConkey is questionable on the final injury report for Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints. So is DJ Chark, who has yet to make his debut with the team. Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis, though, are doubtful.
