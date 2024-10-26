Chargers' keys to victory against Saints in Week 8
As the New Orleans Saints sends an injured unit onto the field this Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers should be looking at an easy week. However, after last Monday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, nothing is for certain.
The Saints are without center Erik McCoy (groin), offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (shoulder) and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee). Also, quarterback Derek Carr is doubtful with an oblique injury.
With those injuries, the Chargers' defense should have success, which they did in Monday's loss to Arizona. However, the question remains, how will the Chargers' offense look?
The Saints rank 28th in passing defense, 29th in rushing defense and 26th in scoring defense. If the Chargers' offense looks bad on Sunday, there may be zero hope for the rest of the season.
If the Chargers are going to find any rhythm on offense, they need to build confidence. The best way to achieve that against New Orleans is for the defense to take advantage of Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler and give their offense good starting field position throughout the afternoon.
New Orleans scored just 10 points against the Denver Broncos and lost the time of possesion battle by more than eight minutes. As a team that's defense-heavy like Denver, the Chargers need to accomplish the same thing.
Dominate the time-of-possession battle, get after the quarterback — Denver sacked Rattler six times and held him to 172 passing yards — and run the football effectively.
If the Broncos, who can't seem to find a running back they have confidence in, can rush for 225 yards, J.K. Dobbins and the Chargers have to be able to achieve success on the ground.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers QB Justin Herbert quietly broke Patrick Mahomes' record
Chargers urged to target Panthers WR Diontae Johnson at NFL trade deadline
Chargers QB Justin Herbert explains addressing team before practice
Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Beat Saints, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction