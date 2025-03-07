Chargers start 3-round mock with a bang named Ashton Jeanty
The Los Angeles Chargers are in the midst of a big offseason. They have the chance to take their roster to a potential contender with a few moves. Luckily, the quarterback's already in place in Justin Herbert. They have two bookend tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. They hit on second-rounder Ladd McConkey last year, along with Tarheeb Still in the secondary.
There's plenty of solid pieces to work with on the Chargers. As the draft nears, there's plenty of routes they can take with their seven picks. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report released a three round mock draft, with the Chargers selecting Heisman-finalist Ashton Jeanty in the first.
"Jeanty is the best class best running back. Jim Harbaugh/offensive coordinator Greg Roman loves to lean on the running game. The reigning Doak Walker Award winner brings patience, vision, unreal contact balance and a never-say-die running mentality. Justin Herbert and Jeanty in the same backfield is an exciting proposition."
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh has a history of aggressively going after WRs like DK Metcalf
Jeanty rushed for a ridiculous 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Broncos last season. He would be an instant-impact player for the Chargers.
In their next two picks at No. 55 and No. 86, Sobleski had the Chargers addressing the trenches on both sides of the ball. Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson was taken in the second round, while Ohio State offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin was their third round selection.
