Chargers select controversial Joey Bosa replacement in latest mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have been front and center in the NFL news world after releasing Joey Bosa. Moving on from the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft saved the Chargers $25 million in cap space but leaves a hole in their front seven.
That hole gets filled in the latest 2025 NFL mock draft from SI. Bryan Fischer predicted the first round and has the Chargers taking Mike Green from Marshall at No. 22.
MORE: DK Metcalf trade rumors: Chargers likely won’t meet Seahawks’ asking price
Green was a breakout star in 2024 with 17 sacks, which led the FBS. As impactful as he is on the field, there were concerns off the field lingering over his head.
Initially, Green began his collegiate career at Virginia but was suspended before leaving for Marshall. Details were scarce at the time, but he faced the concerns head-on during media availability at the Combine, saying he was accused of sexual assault twice. He maintained his innocence and Fischer believes he did enough for teams to feel confident in their selection.
”Green seemed to assuage concerns teams had surrounding his transfer to Marshall at the combine and remains one of the higher upside prospects among the deep class of edge rushers. The Chargers have to get younger at this position and Green could benefit from learning behind a few veterans before being handed the starting role.” — Fischer, SI
While Fischer may be accurate, there’s always a risk when taking a player with any red flags — and you can bet teams will continue to do their homework on this situation.
If the Chargers feel comfortable with Green after doing this, he should absolutely be in play at No. 22. It would soften the blow of losing Bosa while giving their defense a new building block.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers reportedly 'aggressively pursued' DK Metcalf and could again now
Chargers' path to blockbuster WR trade has never been more clear
Chargers fans will be giddy over latest news on superstar WR
Chargers free agent pitch adds projected $67 million wide receiver for Justin Herbert
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh’s blockbuster free agent splash might not be who fans think
Former NFL star predicts Los Angeles Chargers sign Davante Adams