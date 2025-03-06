Jim Harbaugh has a history of aggressively going after WRs like DK Metcalf
Until the offseason is complete, the Los Angeles Chargers will be linked to every wide receiver who could be looking for a new home.
This is why when the news broke that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had requested a trade, the Chargers immediately made the short list of potential new homes for the receiver.
Bill Barnwell of ESPN created a list of teams that should be interested in Metcalf, and to no surprise, the Chargers made the list.
"Does Jim Harbaugh value receivers? More than you might think. His 49ers teams from 2011 to 2014 weren't exactly throwing the ball around like they were the Chiefs, but he kept around Michael Crabtree, who was a valuable big body for quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick in the passing game. He signed a 35-year-old Randy Moss after the legendary wideout had spent a year out of football. If a receiver is physical and can make a difference, Harbaugh might think he can be a valuable part of his offense," wrote Barnwell.
Moss's time with Harbaugh and the San Francisco 49ers is one of those things that can be easily forgotten. Although Moss did have three touchdown receptions that season.
Harbaugh knows this team needs help at receiver, and making a deal for Metcalf could instantly make the Chargers' offense levels above what it was last season.
