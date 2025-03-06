DK Metcalf trade rumors: Chargers likely won’t meet Seahawks’ asking price
The Los Angeles Chargers would seem to be the top DK Metcalf trade destination if the Seattle Seahawks make good on his request for a new home.
And while initial reports made it seem like a deal would be affordable and appealing to the Chargers, follow-up reports…not so much.
The latest report comes from The Athletic's Dianna Russini, who wrote the following: “The Seahawks are seeking a first- and third-round pick for WR DK Metcalf, per sources. Metcalf is also eyeing a new contract worth around $30M per year.”
That contract extension isn’t a big deal. The Chargers have an abundance of cap space and Metcalf is an outside No. 1 receiver who is far and away the best available now that Tee Higgins has been tagged. Their only other noteworthy wideout on the depth chart is Ladd McConkey, who is safely on a rookie contract for years.
RELATED: Chargers’ perfect DK Metcalf trade package isn’t hard to figure out
But the trade compensation? Outlandish.
Granted, this is just the opening salvo as the Seahawks attempt to maximize trade value. But general manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers spent all of last year taking minimal risks and still crafted a playoff roster in a “rebuild” year. To throw all that away now on Metcalf is extremely unlikely.
Now, if the price comes down to a second or third-round pick and Quentin Johnston, as we’ve suggested, Hortiz and the Chargers would need to think long and hard about it.
