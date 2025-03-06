Chargers' top Joey Bosa replacements in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers have made the difficult decision to part ways with veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa.
The move has been talked about for the last few weeks, and it appears the franchise is ready to move on from their 2016 first-round pick.
RELATED: Chargers’ perfect DK Metcalf trade package isn’t hard to figure out
However, where does the team go from here? The Chargers have two of the top edge rushers in free agency this season, with Bosa and Khalil Mack both on the market.
Can the team find a replacement in free agency? If they can, here are a few of the top free agent replacements the Chargers should go after.
Dre'Mont Jones
The first name that jumps off the list of free agents would be Seattle Seahawks' free agent, Dre'Mont Jones.
Jones had similar numbers to Bosa this past season. Jones finished with four sacks and started seven games for the Seahawks.
The former Denver Broncos third-round pick could be a strong candidate to replace Bosa if the Chargers feel like free agency is the correct route.
Josh Sweat
The Chargers should go somewhat younger if they decide to go through free agency, and Josh Sweat could fit the bill.
Sweat has spent seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and had a massive 2024 campaign that saw him get eight sacks while having an impressive night during the team's Super Bowl 59 victory.
Sweat should be one of the first calls the Chargers make.
Jerome Baker
Former Tennessee Titans star Jerome Baker could be an interesting name to keep an eye on during free agency.
Baker's sack numbers have not been impressive in recent years; however, if used properly in the pass rush, Baker could cause fits for offensive lines.
