Chargers cap space balloons to stunning number after Joey Bosa roster move
The Los Angeles Chargers ended an era before free agency, saying goodbye to Joey Bosa, the last San Diego Charger.
In predictably moving on from Bosa, the Chargers cleared roughly $25 million in cap space. It’s a nice lump sum of cash that general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. could look to shift to Khalil Mack to prevent him from leaving in free agency.
That, or cash for costly extensions for the likes of Rashawn Slater. Or for signing huge free agents like Davante Adams. Or making a blockbuster trade for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.
It’s nice to have cap space and options, right? According to Over the Cap, the Chargers currently have a stunning $90.7 million in free cap space.
The number is the product of very careful roster management during a rebuild from Hortiz that started last year – only Justin Herbert and Derwin James currently have cap numbers north of $20 million. Slater is the only other name above $10 million.
That could change if and when the Chargers re-sign Mack and add outside players. But the team isn’t about to sit on this cap number, not after an 11-win season, playoff berth and obvious needs across the roster.
While huge, expect the cap space number to go down in a hurry.
