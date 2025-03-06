Chargers check all the boxes for what DK Metcalf reportedly wants in new team
With the Los Angeles Chargers in the market for a wide receiver in 2025, DK Metcalf's trade request was music to their ears.
Metcalf has asked to be traded from the Seattle Seahawks after six seasons with the team, and Seattle is expected to oblige that request at some point this offseason. The Chargers should have interest given their desperate need for an upgrade at receiver.
Not every team is in play for the two-time Pro Bowler, though, as Metcalf has specific things he's looking for in his next team, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
Russini told Gojo and Golic that Metcalf wants to play in a place that has warm weather, and he wants his new squad to have a stable situation at quarterback.
"He wants to play somewhere warm, is something I was told, warm weather," Russini said. "He wants a more stable quarterback situation."
Metcalf does not have full control over where he ends up, but one would assume the Seahawks will at least try to appease him given their history with one another. Adding to that, Metcalf can decline to sign an extension if he's about to be traded to a team he does not want to play for, which could halt the deal.
Upon reading those demands, Chargers fans can see that their team is clearly a perfect fit for Metcalf. With Justin Herbert, the Chargers' quarterback situation is as stable as they come. And, playing in southern California, the weather is ideal, also.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Metcalf wants to join a contender, and Russini has mentioned that Metcalf wants a contract extension that pays him around $30 million per.
After making the playoffs in 2024, and with the team projected to have plenty of cap space the next two years, the Chargers check both of those boxes, also.
When you add it all up, the Chargers are, at the very least, one of the best matches for Metcalf.
