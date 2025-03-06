Chargers have second-best odds to land this former All-Pro wideout
With free agency just one week away, NFL teams are preparing for a frenzy of moves to happen all at once. For the Los Angeles Chargers, one of the biggest 'to-do' items on their laundry list this offseason is finding more offensive playmakers. They found a stud in the second round with Ladd McConkey last offseason and while he put up great numbers, most of the other skill players didn't.
Finding a complement to McConkey will be a priority, whether it be through free agency or the draft. It looks like free agency will be the move, as the wide receiver market is loaded with talent. Recently released from the New York Jets, Davante Adams is looking to join a contender and go back to the West Coast.
That should be music to the Chargers' ears, as they currently have the second-best odds to land Adams at +500, according to DraftKings. The favorites are the Green Bay Packers, who drafted Adams in 2014 and are in the market for a No.1 wideout.
If the Chargers want Adams, they certainly have an attractive aspect that he'd desire.
