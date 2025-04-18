Consensus draft has Chargers adding reliable pass-catcher for Justin Herbert
With less than one week to go until the 2025 NFL draft, the last round of mock drafts have been making the rounds. For the Los Angeles Chargers, it's been difficult to settle on which direction they will go.
Their need at tight end suggested Colston Loveland would be their primary target, but Kenneth Grant's name has also been in the mix. It's not just former Michigan players who are being mentioned, though, with Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka also seen as a fit.
MORE: Chargers' potential blockbuster trades could be fool's gold
That's the direction L.A. goes in a consensus mock draft on SI.com. Chargers On SI editor Chris Roling made the selection for them at No. 22 overall, and he went with Egbuka.
"Since the Chargers missed out on the top two tight end prospects, they’ll go with Egbuka, who grabbed 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 en route to a national championship." —Chris Roling, Chargers On SI
Los Angeles was thrilled with the work done by Ladd McConkey during his rookie campaign in 2024, but they need another starting wide receiver. Egbuka enters the draft as one of the smoothest route runners, and an impressive resume.
He might not be the most explosive pass-catcher in this class, but there are very few holes and his reliability is exactly what Justin Herbert needs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers predicted to take big NFL draft risk that might just pay dividends
Chargers steal instant starter and new name in second round of latest mock draft
4 pass rushers the Los Angeles Chargers could target in the 2025 NFL draft
Chargers-Ravens trade proposal sees L.A. send a pick and player for $56 million star
Chargers mock draft features surprise name after preferred targets don't fall