Consensus draft has Chargers adding reliable pass-catcher for Justin Herbert

The Chargers add an instant starter at WR in 2025 NFL mock draft.

Randy Gurzi

Ohio State Buckeyes WR Emeka Egbuka celebrates after a first-down catch behind Tennessee Volunteers DB Jalen McMurray.
Ohio State Buckeyes WR Emeka Egbuka celebrates after a first-down catch behind Tennessee Volunteers DB Jalen McMurray. / Adam Cairns-Imagn Images
With less than one week to go until the 2025 NFL draft, the last round of mock drafts have been making the rounds. For the Los Angeles Chargers, it's been difficult to settle on which direction they will go.

Their need at tight end suggested Colston Loveland would be their primary target, but Kenneth Grant's name has also been in the mix. It's not just former Michigan players who are being mentioned, though, with Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka also seen as a fit.

That's the direction L.A. goes in a consensus mock draft on SI.com. Chargers On SI editor Chris Roling made the selection for them at No. 22 overall, and he went with Egbuka.

Ohio State Buckeyes WR Emeka Egbuka celebrates a first-down catch during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Ohio State Buckeyes WR Emeka Egbuka celebrates a first-down catch during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Since the Chargers missed out on the top two tight end prospects, they’ll go with Egbuka, who grabbed 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 en route to a national championship." —Chris Roling, Chargers On SI

Los Angeles was thrilled with the work done by Ladd McConkey during his rookie campaign in 2024, but they need another starting wide receiver. Egbuka enters the draft as one of the smoothest route runners, and an impressive resume.

He might not be the most explosive pass-catcher in this class, but there are very few holes and his reliability is exactly what Justin Herbert needs.

