NFL hits Chargers' Khalil Mack with big fine for actions vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers were on a bye in Week 5, yet plenty of players heard from the NFL’s league office due to actions the week prior.
Chargers star pass rusher Khalil Mack, for example, received a fine letter of $22,511 from the NFL due to a certain pass-rush set during the team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Mack wasn’t the only Chargers defender hit with a fine, either. Linebacker Denzel Perryman, due to being a repeat offender, got hit with a $66,666 fine for leading with his helmet during an attempted tackle in the second quarter of that game against the Chiefs, per Pelissero.
This double-dose of major fines for Chargers players comes not long after star safety Derwin James had to serve a one-game suspension for his latest repeat-offender mishap, which cost him massive money atop being absent from that game against the Chiefs.
For his part, James has said the suspension won’t change how he plays the game.
Mack was already hit with a $16,883 fine for his roughing the passer penalty against the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year.
