4 most important games left for Chargers this season after bye week
Over the course of a 2-2 start before the bye week, one could argue the Los Angeles Chargers won a critical game—but won another shrug-worthy one and lost two critical encounters.
The AFC is, after all, once again stacked top to bottom and the Chargers remain stuck in the AFC West. Picking up a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener? Good. Beating Carolina? So-so. Losing to Pittsburgh wasn’t as bad as losing to Kansas City, but only losing by seven to the Chiefs while looking good doesn’t mean anything in the win-loss column.
Looking ahead, here are the most important games remaining on the schedule for the Chargers after the bye.
Week 6 at Denver Broncos
Denver has been erratic while also starting 2-2. With a week of extra prep and getting players like Joe Alt back from injury, there’s no excuse to drop this one. A rather impressive start for the Chargers defense must take advantage of this season as the Broncos start a rookie Bo Nix under center.
Week 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens (MNF)
That Denver game is winnable and the Chargers play three teams with just a single win (Cardinals, Browns, Titans) on the way to this Monday night primetime game. That should mean a winning record heading into a clash with a Ravens team that looks like it could take the AFC conference outright, if not compete for a Super Bowl. By then, the Harbaugh Bowl can be a chance for the Chargers to prove the defense is legit and Jim Harbaugh’s offensive approach is correct—never mind the standings implications.
Week 14 at Kansas City Chiefs
Not long after that critical hosting of the Ravens on a Monday night, the Chargers head to Kansas City for a Sunday night showdown with the Chiefs. It’s a chance to get revenge for the 17-10 loss in Week 4. And while the Chiefs have seemed more vulnerable than in recent years and that might continue, it hasn’t exactly stopped Patrick Mahomes and Co. from winning, so this one looms large in the standings.
Week 18 at Las Vegas Raiders
On paper, the perfect scenario for the Chargers here is that this season finale influences final AFC playoff standings while the Raiders have eyes set on draft position. It is hard to get a read on the Raiders beyond the Davante Adams trade rumors, though, as the Chargers beat them 22-10 in the opener, only for the Raiders to turn around and beat Baltimore the following week. Ideally, though, this is a layup to close the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Younghoe Koo continues to be one Chargers let get away
Chargers should add recently-cut Saints WR on NFL waiver wire
NFL expert says Jim Harbaugh's 'tough guy' approach isn't working
Chargers have answer for life without Joey Bosa, future without Khalil Mack