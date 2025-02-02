Chargers should look to Cowboys for major free agency win to take next step
The Los Angeles Chargers have already been suggested as a free-agency landing spot for one of the top safeties set to hit the open market.
Coincidentally enough, that free agent happens to rank 11th overall in the top 50 ESPN free agency rankings from Matt Bowen right now.
But perhaps the Chargers should instead be looking at the 10th overall player in those rankings – Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa.
Bowen had this to say about the 27-year-old defender: “Teams we've talked to think Odighizuwa is the top defensive tackle because of his versatility, durability and pass-rush traits. Washington is a team to potentially watch -- coach Dan Quinn has been big fan of Odighizuwa from their Dallas days together.”
Odighizuwa, owner of 13.5 sacks over four seasons so far, is one of those rarer interior pass-rushers who can change the complexion of an entire defense. He’s certainly going to be paid as such on the open market, but cap space isn’t really a concern for the Chargers.
Those Chargers had an elite defense under Jesse Minter in Year 1 partly because of underrated breakouts like Poona Ford and Teair Tart on the interior. Both of those guys could demand bigger contracts as free agents after a strong season now, leaving the depth chart thin.
Adding a splash like Odighizuwa would be costly, yes. But with Joey Bosa a cut candidate and Khalil Mack a free agent, only one of those outside pass-rushers figure to be back, anyway. This is about more than moving around the cap hits – Odighizuwa could ease the loss of one of those names by making the jobs of outside pass-rushers easier.
While this isn’t the biggest name fans might expect, nor is it a super flashy offensive weapon, the Chargers grabbing someone like Odighizuwa might be a Jim Harbaugh-esque move that makes sense.
