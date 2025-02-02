Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh urgently defended by former Michigan Wolverines star
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spent the last week or so under serious fire due to happenings around the Michigan Wolverines.
A current college head coach took a serious shot at Harbaugh. Then, an ESPN personality went out of his way to throw the word “fraud” at Harbaugh the person.
Now, former Wolverines players are rushing to Harbaugh’s defense.
Appearing on the Kickin It With Dee show, former Michigan standout and eventual Washington second-round pick Mike Sainristil offered his take on the situation around Harabugh’s actions that landed him in hot water with the NCAA.
Sainristil summed it up like so: “I think the problem was, he worked a lot harder at doing what everybody else was doing, so when he was having success doing it, they tried to find a way to make it seem like we were cheating because realistically, everybody does the same exact thing. Everyone has a person who signal deciphers.”
RELATED: 2025 Chargers mock draft: 7-round projections for Los Angeles
Whether Chargers fans like it or not, this topic won’t stop swirling around Harbaugh anytime soon. The Wolverines sign-stealing scandal is heating up again, with the Wolverines ready to spar with the NCAA over the allegations.
From a Chargers perspective, at least, this will be going on in the background for Harbaugh while he commits focus to big roster turnover again. His Chargers were ahead of schedule last year with a playoff berth but have much to do in order to make sure next year keeps the upswing going.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers linked to Chiefs' free-agent defender
Chargers lose top free-agent WR Tee Higgins to AFC rival in latest projections
Chargers slam door on Raiders' attempt to steal coach from Jim Harbaugh
Chargers QB Justin Herbert opted out of Pro Bowl due to injuries