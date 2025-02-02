Chargers Jim Harbaugh gets highly satisfying first win over rival Pete Carroll in heated battle for AFC West
Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll have been rivals for decades. It started back in 1990 when Harbaugh played quarterback for the Chicago Bears and Carroll was the D-Coordinator of the New York Jets. The young signal-caller fired away that day, going 28-of-42 for 303 yards and a touchdown in a 19-13 Bears victory.
It was the first of many on-field battles. And the beginning of a highly competitive relationship that seemed to take a turn toward personal dislike after Harbaugh's Stanford team whooped up on Carrolls highly-ranked USC Trojans years later in 2009.
The rivalry continued when both men took jobs in the NFC West and Harbaugh's Niners faced Carroll's Seahawks for several years, with Carroll coming out on top five wins to four. Their overall head coach record against each other is a dead even 6-6.
It certainly didn't take long for new Raiders coach Carroll to take an shot at Harbaugh and the Chargers just a few days ago, requesting to interview Charger passing game coordinator, Sanjay Lal, for the exact same position with the Raiders. Offering a lateral move like that is essentially saying, "Hey, come join us, it's better over here."
Not so fast, said Harbaugh. Per NFL rules, an organization can block an interview request for a lateral move. And that is exactly what Harbaugh and the Charges did.
While their respective teams won't battle between the lines until this Fall, the Harbaugh v Carroll game is already in full swing with Cool Jim ahead, 1-0.
