Chargers aren’t in a position to ‘no thanks’ an option like Jalen Ramsey
Much has been said and will continue to be said on the topic of the Los Angeles Chargers potentially trading for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
But the overwhelming reaction is easy to see: The Chargers trading for Ramsey would be too costly and simply doesn't need to happen.
But is it really that simple?
The Chargers want to field a top-five defense again under coordinator Jesse Minter. But they also didn’t make the moves necessary to do so, with cornerback being a prime example.
RELATED: Chargers' bewildering offseason decision has created a massive problem
Those Chargers love Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still, as they should, going into their second seasons.
But their other offseason moves? One was signing Donte Jackson, who posted a 50.0 PFF grade last year. Benjamin St-Juste, the other notable addition, had a 47.4 grade.
That’s a nice way of saying those players were available for a reason and aren’t exactly a guarantee to flourish in Minter’s system.
There’s also the small matter of injury insurance. Right now, the Chargers are one injury away from St-Juste being a full-blown starter. They’re one injury from Deane Leonard or Ja'Sir Taylor getting big snaps, too.
RELATED: Chargers' trade pursuit of Jalen Ramsey features absurd price tag
Make no mistake, trading for Ramsey would cost more than the Chargers are probably comfortable giving up. But they also happen to be resource-rich after a more conservative-than-expected offseason, so burning assets at a premium position could be the difference between an early-round playoff exit and a real run.
This logic applies beyond Ramsey, too, if and when something else comes up at the cornerback position this summer.
